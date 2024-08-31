Fans take advantage of new alcohol sales at Camp Randall Stadium

MADISON — Nappy Napolitano and Eric Snyder were some of the first inside Camp Randall Stadium to purchase beers.

The two friends could choose between beer, wine, and hard seltzers as they walked the concourse.

For the first time ever, fans could buy and drink these alcoholic beverages at the historic stadium.

“I think it's a great idea,” said Nappy. “Once again, drinking responsibly is all important, but a nice beer on a beautiful day like today, what could go wrong?”

On Friday night, fans poured in and took advantage of the new beverages offered. Long lines could be seen prior to kickoff at the concession stands.

“It feels like that’s the Wisconsin thing to do,” said Aaron Routhe.

With the addition of the new drinks was the addition of more security patrolling the grounds.

“I could see the negative scoop, but I believe, all in all, if people are going to drink, they'll find a way to drink, whether it's at the stadium or outside the stadium,” said Craig Laurin.

Fans 21 and older were allowed to buy two drinks at a time. Workers were also checking ID’s for fans that looked 40 or younger.

“It feels very liberating,” said Jana Hubbard. “I do like mixing alcohol with sports, because it's just something someone does.”

While many were happy to add alcohol to the mix of the game, rooting for the Badgers still took priority.

“Just the whole environment of college football is a lot of fun,” said Eric Snyder.

A portion of revenue sales from alcohol will go toward initiatives for students well-being on campus.

Fans can also buy alcoholic beverages at the UW Field House, home to volleyball and wrestling.

Alcoholic beverage sales also take place at basketball and hockey games. Those started last year.

UW’s Camp Randall Stadium becomes the 16th Big Ten football venue to offer alcohol at sporting events.