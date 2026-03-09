Fans, family to honor former Green Bay Packers CEO Bob Harlan

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — A public celebration of life for former Packers' president Bob Harlan, who died last week, will take place next week, his family announced.

The event will take place from 3:30-5 p.m., March 16, at the Lambeau Field atrium. Brief remarks are scheduled for 4 p.m.

Earlier in the day, a visitation will be held at St. Francis Xavier Cathedral in Green Bay from 11 a.m. to 1:45 p.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 2 p.m.

Harlan’s obituary can be seen here.

Harlan, who originally joined the organization in 1971, was elected President and CEO in 1989 and served as principal executive until his retirement in January 2008.

