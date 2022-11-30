Fans asked to remain in Kohl Center following Badgers game due to police activity outside

MADISON, Wis. — Fans were asked to remain inside the Kohl Center following Tuesday night's Badger men's basketball game due to policy activity outside the center.

UW-Madison issued a statement on Twitter saying towards the end of the game, Madison Police asked UW Athletics officials to keep fans inside as police "dealt with a situation outside."

According to NBC15, police received a tip that a shooting suspect from earlier in the day was downtown. So, Madison Police wanted to limit risk to fans as they investigated.

The UW-Madison Police Department said there was never a threat to campus or fans, and the decision to keep fans inside was entirely out of precaution.

Around 10:40 p.m., Madison police had increased their presence enough that they felt it was safe to allowed fans to leave the game.

NBC15 said police inevitably deemed the tip was false.

Statement from UW Athletics

