Fans asked to remain in Kohl Center following Badgers game due to police activity outside

Police received a tip that a shooting suspect from earlier in the day was downtown
Andy Manis/AP
The Kohl Center, home of the Wisconsin Badgers basketball team, before an NCAA college game between Wisconsin and Purdue Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
Posted at 5:53 AM, Nov 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-30 06:53:55-05

MADISON, Wis. — Fans were asked to remain inside the Kohl Center following Tuesday night's Badger men's basketball game due to policy activity outside the center.

UW-Madison issued a statement on Twitter saying towards the end of the game, Madison Police asked UW Athletics officials to keep fans inside as police "dealt with a situation outside."

According to NBC15, police received a tip that a shooting suspect from earlier in the day was downtown. So, Madison Police wanted to limit risk to fans as they investigated.

The UW-Madison Police Department said there was never a threat to campus or fans, and the decision to keep fans inside was entirely out of precaution.

Around 10:40 p.m., Madison police had increased their presence enough that they felt it was safe to allowed fans to leave the game.

NBC15 said police inevitably deemed the tip was false.

