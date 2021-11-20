Famous Kooky Cooky House makes holiday return to Cedarburg

CEDARBURG — An iconic Christmas house is making a big return. Welcome back the Kooky Cooky House. Although, this time it has a new home in downtown Cedarburg at W63N641 Washington Ave.

The Kooky Cooky house is an iconic Christmas display from back in the 1960s and 1970s. It was located in the Capitol Court Mall in Milwaukee. It was a popular Christmas attraction.

However, eventually the mall went out of business, the house was destroyed, and the memory was almost forgotten. However, a group of people created a replica of the house in 1990s. It was displayed a few times at the Mitchell Park Domes and Discovery World, but it went back into storage. That is where the Kooky Cooky House has been for the past several years. That is until this year.

"Cedarburg Christmas was very interested in acquiring it to come here and set it up and so ta dah here it is today," BJ Homayouni, the Executive Director of Cedarburg Festivals, said.

The home is like a Christmas time capsule full of vintage and nostalgic memories from the 1960s and 1970s. The house is filled with retro Christmas toys and decorations.

However, the main feature is cookie making assembly line. A robot is the front of the operation and makes sure that the entire operation from mixing the batter, to flattening the cookies, to decorating, and baking all goes smoothly.

The replica is so real that it's easy to be tricked into thinking this is just a refurbished version of the original one.

This year, people can visit the Kooky Cooky House on Fridays from 4-7 and Saturdays from 11-2. It's open from now until Dec. 18. Plus, it's free.

