A family wants answers after a young father was shot and killed Thursday night.

The incident happened around 7 p.m. near North 39th Street and West Capitol Drive. Authorities have identified the victim as 21-year-old William Brooks. His family says he went by "Will."

"He is a fun, loving, caring person. He wants to talk to everybody and laugh with everybody," Brooks' mother Shirley Ragland told TMJ4.

Family Will Brooks pictured with his mother Shirley Ragland.

The shooter fired from inside a car, according to the Milwaukee Police Department.

Will was one of seven children. He played basketball growing up and showed his creativity in his fashion and cars.

"He (Will) always looked out for me. He really took care of me like a father figure," Will's brother Joshua Brooks explained.

Family Will is pictured with his six siblings and mother.

"Just to know him is to love him," Ragland said.

Ragland's heart broke when she learned that her son Will was shot outside of a car repair shop on Capitol. She rushed to the scene right away.

"It seems as though it was like the wrong place at the wrong time," Ragland stated. "I know it's true, but I don't want to believe it."

MPD is searching for an unknown suspect.

Watch: Family wants answers after 39th and Capitol shooting kills a young father

Joshua, who recently received a long-awaited liver transplant, says Will was just checking in on him at the hospital.

"To finally get it changed and for this to happen, it just doesn't feel real," Joshua said.

Relatives say Will adored his fiancée and welcomed a daughter this year.

As his family prepares to hold a memorial, they are pushing for anyone with information to come forward and for the violence to stop.

"It's not a game, it's real life. You need to put the gun down and learn how to talk," Will's grandmother, Agnes Boone, said.

