Family traditions take center stage at Kenosha County Fair

KENOSHA — The Kenosha County Fair is a time-honored tradition, a place where vendors return year after year.

“It’s always exciting. This is one of the best fairs I attend, and I love being close to the animal auction,” said Norb Lecaptain, Wizard Portraits.

While new businesses at the fair, like Rubber Ducky Country Market, bring exciting flavors and fresh additions.

“We’ve always come here as patrons, but this year we decided to branch out and join as vendors,” said Joelle Dalke, Rubber Ducky Country Market.

But before the vendors set up and the kids burst through those front gates, there’s a lot of work happening behind the scenes and people like Cori Michor are at the heart of it all.

Cori Michor is hard at work preparing for the Kenosha County Fair.



“I’m the person doing the paperwork, getting all the open class and junior fair entries ready, helping with paychecks, vendor contracts, and making sure everything is set,” said Cori.

For Cori, these fairgrounds aren't just a place to work, they're her second home, with family roots here dating back to her grandparents.

“My grandmother always loved growing flowers, so over time she started entering them in the open class. Once I was around, I would help her plant, water, seed the flowers," said Cori.

It's those special memories and moments that helped Cori develop a love for the fair.

“Quality time in the garden with Grandma, planting flowers and sharing stories—it was always filled with laughter,” said Cori.

For Cori, the fair has always been a family affair. Cori’s father and grandfather began educating the public on antique farm machinery decades ago, and her father, uncle, and brothers are still involved today.

“Our family has been deeply involved in antique machinery for over 50 years. Generations have taken part, and we’re still here, educating others about it, ” said Cori.

As a lifetime fair member, Cori is now passing down that love to the next generation.

“I’m really excited to bring my daughter here this year. She’s 15 months old... hopefully, she’ll have the same experience that I had and want to be a part of it too, ” said Cori.

Watch: Old favorites and newcomers unite at Kenosha County Fair.

Family traditions take center stage at Kenosha County Fair

She hopes other families can build their own traditions—creating memories and moments that will last for generations at the fair.

“I hope they’re excited. I hope they’re happy. Maybe they’ll learn something, explore our buildings, and find a really pleasant and enjoyable family experience.”

