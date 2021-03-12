Family seeks heirloom photo misplaced at Appleton thrift shop

APPLETON (NBC 26) — An Appleton family is asking for help finding a family heirloom.

A 32x40-inch aerial photo of an old farm in a rustic finished frame was mistakenly picked up when a donation was made to the St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store in Appleton.

“I wanted to give this picture to my dad's cousin who was born in that farmhouse,” said Corrine Shirota. “I'm very heartbroken that it's lost right now and that I wasn't able to give it to her because she would have really loved it.”

Shirota took to Facebook asking people for help finding the misplaced heirloom photo of her great-grandparents’ homestead.

“The outpouring of people who have already seen my Facebook post and have reshared,” Shirota said. “Two thousand eight hundred people have already shared this post, and that alone means so much to me knowing that there's so many people in this world that are so kind.”

If you have or know of anyone who could help, contact Shirota on Facebook.