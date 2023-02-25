Family searches for answers following fatal battery of 35-year-old Milwaukee woman

MILWAUKEE — Gathering with balloons that were taped with pictures of Shabreka Chapman, dozens of her loved ones braced Friday's cold weather to remember her.

Submitted Shabreka Chapman

According to police, the Milwaukee woman was killed on Feb. 11 by fatal battery. She was taken to the hospital that night before succumbing to her injuries.

Police tell us a 56-year-old Milwaukee man was taken into custody following her death. He's since been released as the District Attorney’s Office continues its investigation.

Her sudden death is something that her family members and close friends still can't believe.

“Shock. There's no making sense of an act of violence like that,” said Chapman’s good friend, Erin Wolf.

Chapman was a mother of two young boys, a twin sister, and a third-grade teacher. Her family says she touched a lot of hearts in her 35 short years.

Submitted. Chapman and her sons.

“She loved her quality time with her children, working and being the schoolteacher that she was,” shared Shabreka’s mother, Sherry Chapman. “She enjoyed karate, special time with family, she was very enthusiastic and loved jogging.”

“Shabreka was the kind of person who would give and give even when she didn't have much to give— she gave what she could, and she loved so deeply— which makes this that much harder,” said Wolf. “Her life mattered, and that’s why we're here. Because she mattered and she was a blessing to all of us.”

Her family and friends gathered near 9th and Meinecke, where the tragedy took place, for Friday's balloon release.

TMJ4 reached out to the DA’s office, who said there is no criminal complaint at this time as the incident is still under review. The family says they are waiting for justice.

A funeral for Chapman will take place on March 3 in Milwaukee.

