Family remembers pedestrian killed near Teutonia and Villard

MILWAUKEE — A family is mourning the loss of a 59-year-old Milwaukee woman who died after being struck by a car Friday night.

Family identified the woman as Beatrice Johnson, a mother of five and grandmother of 13.

The Milwaukee Medical Examiner said Johnson died Friday night near Teutonia and Villard after being struck by a car. Family said she was walking to a bus stop after dropping off her daughter.

Two days later, at the same spot, family and friends gathered for a vigil and to release red balloons, which was Johnson’s favorite color.

“She was funny. She loved to dance. She was the life of party,” Laura Johnson, her daughter, smiled.

Remembering her life through tears and laughter, she shared that Beatrice was popular on the app TikTok and loved to make those around her smile.

“She was a good person. She gave back. Worked at the Salvation Army collecting donations to help those in need,” Christopher Johnson, her son, added.

TMJ4 reached out to Milwaukee Police Saturday to find out what may have led up to the crash and to learn whether the driver is facing any charges. MPD did not immediately respond.

Family told TMJ4’s Kaylee Staral that a suspect is in custody, and stayed on scene following the crash.

According to data from Wisconsin Community Maps, there have been 16 other crashes at the intersection in 2023.

Beatrice’s family said they want to see something change.

“They could put something out here to stipulate how many miles per hour you’re going or if you’re going over the limit,” Christopher Johnson explained.

As they released balloons, Laura Johnson said her mother’s last wish was to be buried next to her mother.

The family has created a GoFundMe to help pay for funeral costs.

