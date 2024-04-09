Family remembers 6-year-old boy who died days after fire near 36th & Rohr

MILWAUKEE — Family members are remembering Rashaan Wilson III, a 6-year-old who died in the hospital after an apartment fire on Tuesday, April 2.

His family tells TMJ4 they are broken after losing their special boy.

TMJ4 News Rashaan Wilson III



"My son is greatly missed and my family is broken behind the loss of my special boy," said Rashaan Wilson II, the boy's father. "All my family wants is the truth."

The Milwaukee Fire Department responded around 9:50 p.m. to a fire near N. 36th St. & W Rohr Ave on Tuesday, April 2.

According to MFD, two patients were taken to the hospital. One of those patients, now identified as Wilson III, was pronounced dead four days later at a hospital, according to a follow-up call to the Milwaukee Medical Examiner on Saturday, April 6.

Investigators still haven't released what caused the fire on April 2nd.

The Milwaukee Police Department says they are not investigating the fire as an arson case.

TMJ4 spoke to neighbors who did not want to be identified about the tragedy that unfolded and said the house was a source of concern for them.

"Since (the residents) moved in which was, what, a year ago? There was always something going on. Fighting, yelling, people would come and shoot up the house," the neighbor described.

Days after the tragedy, one can see the roof of the house burned and windows smashed through.

Officers and workers were at the home Monday boarding up some of the property that was badly damaged.

The neighbor told us they were in disbelief when they heard the 6-year-old passed away from his injuries.

TMJ4 News Rashaan Wilson III



"I was stunned, super shocked, super sad. To me, that's so tragic that that happened to him. It seemed like he didn't even get a chance," they told Mackar. "I never saw him come outside to play, he was always in the house."

Rashaan's family has started a GoFundMe to assist with funeral costs.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip