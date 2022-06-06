Family reacts to the arrest of a man police say killed 6 people inside a Milwaukee home

MILWAUKEE — Nearly five months after six people were found shot to death inside a home near 21st and Wright in Milwaukee's Amani neighborhood, a man is behind bars and charged with murder.

The families of the victims are now one step closer to justice.

Those victims are Charles Hardy (42), Caleb Jordan (23), Donald Smith (43), Javoni Liddell (31), Donta Williams (44),and Michelle Williams (49).

The man arrested and charged with the deaths of those six people is 34-year-old Travis Birkley. He appeared in court for the first time on Sunday, June 5.

Lavinia Hardy, sister of Charles, says it's still so hard to talk about what happened to her brother.

RELATED COVERAGE: Suspect charged after 6 bodies found inside Milwaukee home in January

"Heartbroken," she said as she sat nearly speechless in her living room the day after Birkley first appeared in court. She called the past several months "irritating" and "devastating" as her family followed the investigation hoping for answers.

Court records obtained by TMJ4 News over the weekend say a confidential informant told investigators that Birkely admitted to going to this house with a cousin. Their plan was to rob one of the victims, described by the informant as a drug dealer.

When things escalated, the criminal complaint says the informant told investigators that all six people were shot in killed inside the home during a "robbery gone bad."

Birkley is now behind bars being held on $1 million bail. He faces more than 330 years in prison if convicted.

Lavinia says she wants to go to the trial, if there is one.

"I just want to look this people in the eyes and tell them how I feel about my brother. He shouldn't have done that to anybody in that house," she said.

Birkley is due back in court June 15 for a preliminary hearing.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip