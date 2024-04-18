Family prepares to hold vigil after woman reported missing is found dead

MILWAUKEE — The family of Tomitka Stewart plans to hold a candlelight vigil Thursday night after her body was found in the trunk of a car.

Tomitka Stewart, 41, was last seen near North 10th Street and West Center Street around 5:30 p.m. on April 14, according to Milwaukee Police.

Tomitka's family reported her missing the next day.

"It's just sad. I feel sorry for the family. I'm sorry for their loss," said Contessa Lee.

Lee did not know Tomitka but felt the heaviness of her loss.

She lives near North 29th Street and West Glendale Avenue, the area where Tomitka's body was found.

"Monday we woke up the car was there," Lee recalled. "We never seen the car here. The neighborhood's pretty much quiet. You usually know the people who pull up."

Lee said she did not think much of the car until MPD had it surrounded on Wednesday.

"It was very scary because I have kids. We were actually walking in when the police was here and they blocked off all the streets," Lee stated.

A 41-year-old man was taken into custody.

Investigators say Tomitka's homicide is tied to domestic violence.

MPD says charges are pending a review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

