Family of South Milwaukee woman linked to dating app predator speaks publicly for the first time

MILWAUKEE — On the outside, it seemed like a regular Tuesday night at Scotty's Bar and Pizza, but on the inside, a celebration of life was taking place for 55-year-old Kim Mikulance who's known by family and close friends as simply, 'Rain'.

"​This is for Rain," said Dan Walsh.

"​I'll miss her forever," said Heather Litter, Rain's best friend of more than a decade.

The mom of four died last month after she fell unconscious inside a South Milwaukee bar. It happened just moments after she and alleged dating app predator Timothy Olson ordered drinks. Olson, who is in custody and has been charged in another case, is also a person of interest in the 55-year-old's death.

Speaking publicly for the first time about his mother since her death, Andrew Roeschen says he and his entire family are still struggling.

"​She was a wonderful mother, a wonderful person with a big heart, and my personal best friend. Every day is a struggle. I'm hoping with time it gets easier."

That's why the community decided to wrap its arms around Rain's family Tuesday night when they held a fundraiser inside Scotty's Historic Bar and Pizza where Rain came every Tuesday for karaoke. Half of the money made from selling drinks, food, and raffle tickets will go straight to her family.

"It means so much to me seeing her friends and family showing up here," said Andrew.

They say while she may no longer be here, she'll never be forgotten.

"Raina was so full of light and love. She always wanted to help everyone. Her kindness was unmeasured and she is missed tremendously by her family and friends. Her sons were the absolute light of her life, and by extension, their spouses also. We miss and love her so much," said Rain's daughter-in-law, Anna.

"I hope that we all can always remember her like I will," said Heather.

"Rain's legacy will continue on," said Andrew.

