Family of Milwaukee teen who passed from COVID-19 complications remembers him as loving, respectful

MILWAUKEE — On Thursday the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office reported a 14-year-old Milwaukee boy was the first pediatric death caused by COVID-19 in the city.

The teen's family identified him as Alex Hernandez.

"My brother was a loving, caring, respectful person. He filled everyone's heart with love, he always cared about others," his sister Lizet Reyes-Hernandez said in an interview with TMJ4 News. "Whenever the nurses were done taking care of him he always said thank you."

Family photo. Alex Hernandez

Alex was also in a nearly three-year battle with Leukemia. His family said he relied on his faith while he was sick.

"He used to love reading the Bible. His faith was always his strength," his mom, Noemi, said.

Noemi said Alex prayed with their family pastor, Juan Corrujedo, on Thursday morning.

"I talked to him and he cried out and prayed to God and he read his bible. His faith was very strong," Corrujedo said.

Family photo. Alex Hernandez

After praying, Noemi said Alex did his exercises with his nurses and asked to take his medicine because he wanted to get better. But he passed away later that day at Children’s Hospital. The medical examiner listed Alex's immediate cause of death as COVID-19.

His mom and his sister shared that he was a teenager who loved anime, music and anything his mom cooked.

"In every person that has met Alex, he'll always live inside them because he always filled someone's heart. He always let them know we have to be strong and fight until the very end," Noemi said of her son.

Family photo. Alex Hernandez.

She also said he enjoyed attending school at Rodgers Street Academy, and always made sure to turn his homework in on time.

The Milwaukee Public School District released this statement following Alex's death:

“Milwaukee Public Schools joins our Rogers Street Academy family in mourning the loss of Alex Hernandez. News of his passing has already had a somber effect on those who knew him best. Our deepest sympathies go out to Alex’s family, friends, teachers and staff.”

Alex's mom and sister are now planning funeral services.

