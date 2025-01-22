Family of man killed in stolen car crash files lawsuit against Kia, Hyundai

MILWAUKEE — The family of a man killed by a 14-year-old driving a stolen car during a police chase has filed a lawsuit against Kia and Hyundai, arguing the cars' design led to the man's death.

Marquis Hacket was heading home from a date with his girlfriend in January of 2023 when he was struck and killed by a teenager fleeing police in a stolen Kia Sportage. Surveillance video captured the crash that killed him.

In the lawsuit filing, Hacket's family argues that Kia and Hyundai vehicles have a design defect that makes them vulnerable to theft. Specifically, the lawsuit argues that a vulnerability with the ignition lock cylinder and inadequate security systems make them targets for thieves.

The lawsuit argues that because of those alleged design flaws, car thefts have spiked in Milwaukee - and those car thefts resulted in Hacket's death.

In 2024, Marquis Hacket's mother, Dottie Hacket, spoke with TMJ4 News' Ben Jordan, arguing that deficiencies in the juvenile court system may have also contributed to her son's death.

Hackett says she was frustrated when she learned the teen involved in her son's death was charged with nearly identical crimes in children’s court just months before he killed her son. Those counts included armed robbery and fleeing police in a stolen car. Court records show in that case, the D.A.’s office twice requested the teen be kept in custody. Both times, the judge said no.

He was released by the court. Just two weeks before the deadly crash, court documents show he failed to appear for a hearing.

"Something's got to give,” Hacket said. “Somebody's got to wake up and somebody's got to do something about it."

The family is seeking damages and other relief in a jury trial.

