Family of innocent driver hit and injured after police chase speaks out

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — We now know the identity of the innocent driver who was hit and severely injured during a police chase.

It happened Tuesday near Muskego and Mitchell on Milwaukee's south side when police officers were trying to stop a car for reckless driving.

"He was working. He was doing his job. He didn't come back home, that's the story we want to tell," Angelica said.

Angelica is the daughter of Ricardo Rios-Torres. She didn't want to go on camera, but is speaking on behalf of her dad after he was injured Tuesday during a police pursuit and crash.

Rios-Torres was driving on Mitchell, a street he travels daily. Family said he was driving to get materials for work when he was hit. After not hearing from him for more than an hour, the family said they started to get concerned.

"Doctors called us saying he was in a horrible car accident," Angelica said.

Surveillance video obtained by TMJ4 shows a car, being chased by Milwaukee Police, fly through a red light, hit Rios-Torres' car, and then crash into another squad.

"It's horrible how something can happen just in seconds and minutes and not even realizing it was happened," Angelica explained.

Family said Rios-Torres has several broken ribs, inflammation and blood in his lungs, stitches and bruises covering his body, and is undergoing surgery soon.

"What's been your experience with that intersection," Jenna Rae asked.

"Horrible. Car crashes every single time, every single week," Angelica responded.

The family of Rios-Torres aren't the only ones who are concerned with the intersection of Mitchell and Muskego.

"The different amount of crashes that have been happening lately, we've definitely seen an increase. Speeding has always been an issue," Elizabeth Ramirez said.

Ramirez is with Muskego Way Forward, a local organization that helps neighbors on Milwaukee's south side get connected with resources. We found Ramirez talking with business owners about Tuesday's crash.

"We've seen more people from the neighborhood coming together to just talk to their alder people. I think they expect more from city officials," Ramirez added.

More from city officials and more explanation from police who are starting these chases.

"We often wonder how that work is being done," Ramirez said.

"We just want answers," Angelica echoed.

This is the second police pursuit that's ended in a crash this week. On Sunday, officers tried pulling over a speeding car that hit and killed a driver near 20th and Burleigh.

Both incidents are still under investigation according to Milwaukee Police.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip