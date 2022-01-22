Family of horrific attack speaks out after suspect's arrest

The family of a horrific domestic attack has spoken out for the first time since the arrest of the suspect.

On Wednesday, police arrested Simone Hughes in Waterloo Iowa after an eight-hour standoff.

Prosecutors have charged him for killing his girlfriend, Quinette Williams, and for attempting to kill his daughter, Kyna Hughes, 14.

"For the girls it was just like a sigh of relief. Because you know, the girls, they were living in fear. They were scared," said Thomas G., a family member. "They didn't know what to think, how to feel. Just hearing he was captured was a weight off their shoulders."

According to police, Hughes shot and killed Williams. Police say he shot his daugther, Kyna, as well, but she survived.

Hyna's family is unable to afford a funeral for her mother, so they've started a GoFundMe.

Right now, according to family, she also desperately needs a place to stay.

"It's not looking good. we've tried everything," said G., who said the property manager has asked the family to leave the home by February 1st.

On Saturday, Kyna went back into her home for the first time since the attack.

She was joined by her sister and other family, who were there to help her gather clothes and personal items.

