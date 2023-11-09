Family of hit-and-run victim asking for answers and change, two months later

MILWAUKEE — It's been more than two months since one Milwaukee family lost their loved one in a hit-and-run. Now, they're not only asking for answers but solutions too.

"I still can't get past what happened. Every time his name is brought up, every time I'm looking for him to call me, come to my door. I'm still hurting," Sabrina Tolley said.

It's been 70 days since Tolley's brother Robert Cocroft was hit and killed near 37th and Congress.

"We don't have any answers," Tolley said.

An ongoing investigation after the 52-year-old was hit and killed while riding a Lime scooter on his way home from work. He was hit by a speeding car.

"According to neighbors they was 70 miles an hour, and his life got snubbed away," Tolley recalled.

For months now, Tolley and other neighbors have been trying to make changes on Congress, a one-way street where TMJ4 caught speeders Thursday. When you drive down it there's not a single speed limit sign posted.

Tolley said she wants to see drivers slow down on the street her brother was killed. She also said she wants to see better lighting, speed limit signs posted, speed bumps, and even cameras.

"I made several calls to the alderman a week after his death to try and see if we can get a solution around here. They never reached back out to me even though I was told I would get some calls," Tolley explained. "I end up calling again yesterday and the end result of that seemed like something that was never going to happen."

We tried calling District 7 Alderman Khalif Rainey multiple times over the last two days and sent emails.

Now, another Milwaukee family is left without answers after another unsolved hit-and-run, waiting and praying for change.

"If they have reoccurring street driving issues, let them stay in a little longer. Give them eight to 18 months to look and see on they life what you did to someone else," Tolley explained. 'If I can't get justice for him right away, I would rather have justice for these kids that's playing out here, so no one has to feel the pain I'm feeling."

