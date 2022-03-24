Family of 16-year-old shot multiple times in Racine speaks out, asks shooters to turn themselves in

MILWAUKEE — Shavore Moss feels nothing but grateful today after her son, 16-year-old Tamarion Moss, was able to open his eyes and speak to her for the very first time since he was gunned down in Racine four days ago.

"I'm so thankful right now to God. Like he saved my baby. He was shot in his stomach, in the back, and the legs," said Shavore.

Shavore says she, Tamarion, her three nieces, and her 6-year-old nephew were walking home from a corner store when two people hopped out of a car and started shooting at her son.

"Some dude came out the car, shot my son standing over him, and shot him 10 times. I just blacked out and I just ran to him and all I can do was scream," said Shavore.

The shooters took off, leaving Tamarion lying on the ground.

"He was moving, but he wasn't responsive," said Shavore.

"For someone to just go around just shooting people and think it's a game. It's not. It's life that you're harming or you're taking away from someone else," said Tamarion's grandmother, Cokitha Moss.

Family Tamarion Moss

Family Tamarion Moss

He was flown to Children's Hospital where he's undergone three emergency surgeries. The family says Tamarion is a straight-A student at Horlick High School. And for now, they're thankful he's alive.

"He is a walking testimony. For somebody to get shot 10 times and survive? It's a purpose," said Cokitha.

"All he does is play his game and go to school. He’s a quiet kid. I don’t understand why? Why did this happen?" asked Shavore.

And they have a message for the shooters:

"Please turn yourself in. Please. My son didn't do anything to you, he's innocent. Please turn yourself in," said Shavore.

Tamarion's family says he's supposed to have one final surgery Friday, but there's no word yet on when he'll be able to go home. His family set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for hospital costs and the aftercare of Tamarion.

