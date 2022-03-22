Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

16-year-old in Racine shot several times, in critical condition

Racine Police
Racine Police
Racine PD
Racine Police
Posted at 12:44 PM, Mar 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-22 13:44:33-04

RACINE, Wis. — A suspect shot a 16-year-old teen several times, forcing the victim to be brought to a Milwaukee hospital via helicopter in critical but stable condition, Racine police said.

The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday at Albert and Marquette streets.

Racine police said in a statement that when first responders arrived, they found the teen suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was brought to Ascension Medical Center and then via Flight for Life to Milwaukee.

No one is in custody in connection to the shooting, police said.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on Roku