16-year-old in Racine shot several times, in critical condition

RACINE, Wis. — A suspect shot a 16-year-old teen several times, forcing the victim to be brought to a Milwaukee hospital via helicopter in critical but stable condition, Racine police said.

The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday at Albert and Marquette streets.

Racine police said in a statement that when first responders arrived, they found the teen suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was brought to Ascension Medical Center and then via Flight for Life to Milwaukee.

No one is in custody in connection to the shooting, police said.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip