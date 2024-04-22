Family mourns man killed in latest crash involving a car hitting an MCTS bus

MILWAUKEE — Family and friends mourn the latest victim of a deadly crash involving a car hitting a Milwaukee County Transit bus.

Relatives told TMJ4 News that 31-year-old Michael Captain is the passenger who was killed. Authorities have not identified the victim.

The crash happened near North 35th Street and Wisconsin Avenue around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday. Milwaukee Police say a car traveling south on 35th disregarded a red light before slamming into the bus.

Family members say that Michael was riding in the car.

"I love him and he’s going to be missed," Michael's aunt Tina Biskupski said Monday.

Biskupski joined several others overcome with emotion and questions over the sudden loss. They tied balloons to a post near a scene and brought candles to remember Michael.

"He was funny. He was outgoing. He was loved by everybody. He was supposed to start a new job," Biskupski explained.

MPD says nine people between both vehicles were hurt.

Michael's father, who he shares the same first name with, did not want to talk on camera but told TMJ4 that the two of them were supposed to get together on Sunday.

"His mom and dad are taking it pretty rough. Usually, you’re told that you shouldn’t bury your kids," Biskupi stated. "Had his whole life ahead of him."

Police say that the driver of the car was taken into custody.

That driver and another passenger in the car suffered life-threatening injuries.

Seven people who were riding the bus were injured. Authorities say they are expected to be okay.

