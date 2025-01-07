Family identifies 5-year-old boy hit and killed by school bus in Sussex

The little boy who was hit and killed by a school bus in Sussex has been identified by family as 5-year-old Finn Katona.

His loved ones describe Finn as a precious soul full of love, affection, and endless curiosity.

Family of Finn Katona.

Finn will be laid to rest on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Waukesha County parents still have concerns and questions after Katona was killed last week.

"When I first heard it, I had tears in my eyes because I have grandchildren the same age and I don't know what I would do," said Scott Dusel about the tragedy.

Like Dusel, the community is still grappling with the student's death. The elementary student was hit by a bus while transferring to another shuttle on the way to school.

That "transfer" process is why Dusel drives his grandson to and from Willow Springs Learning Center each day.

"My grandson would have had to switch buses and [my daughter] never thought that was a good idea, so he doesn't ride the bus and I get to drive him."

As of Monday, Jan. 6, the Hamilton-Sussex School District said there will be no more switching for 4K students, who will now be dropped off directly at schools like Willow Springs.

The district also announced the end of its "bus buddy" system.

"I gotta tell you, I'm not a big fan of the bus buddy thing, because I wouldn't feel comfortable with my grandson being taken through a parking lot of cars by a 6th grader," said resident Max Stevenson.

Bus buddies are when a 5th or 6th grade student is in charge of escorting a 4K student from their bus to their next ride or building— a process that many in the district questioned following last week's tragedy.

Hundreds on social media wrote that the system should not be in place at all.

In a statement to parents, the district said it will also be adjusting traffic patterns at Silver Spring Intermediate School, where the crash happened, to enhance safety during pick-up and drop-off.

Parents and guardians told TMJ4 on Monday that last week's accident was a reminder for everyone to keep student safety at the forefront.

