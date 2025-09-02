Family identifies 14-year-old pedestrian killed in Kenosha crash; says she was excited to start school

KENOSHA — A Kenosha neighborhood is mourning after a crash involving a pedestrian took a teen girl's life.
Family members identified the person killed as 14-year-old Natalia Lisamas. Her brother tells TMJ4 that Natalia was excited for the first day of school.
Kenosha Police are still investigating the crash that happened shortly after 8 p.m. Friday on 52nd Street near 19th Avenue. In a release, police say that the 53-year-old female driver stayed on the scene and has been cooperating with investigators. KPD stated that there were no signs of impairment, but the investigation is ongoing.
A brightly colored memorial near the intersection serves as a sign of heartbreaking loss.
"I think that's probably the worst news in the world that you can get as a parent," David Holcomb told TMJ4.
According to the family, Lisamas was walking home from a friend's place when she was hit. The teen was described as outgoing, positive, and always full of gratitude. Lisamas adored the family's pets and doing hair and makeup.
Lisamas' brother told TMJ4 that the family passed the police scene unaware that she was hurt.
"My condolences go out to this poor girl's family. It was a terrible tragedy. It's just something you never get over," said Kim Sellers, who has worked at a neighborhood bar for several years.
Holcomb is among those who brought a candle and flowers to Lisamas' memorial. He and his fiancée own the pet grooming shop, Urban Tails, near the crash site. Holcomb says he and a few others cleaned up leftover debris from the crash the following day, then had a moment of silence.
Holcomb did not know Lisamas, but as a father, he became emotional over the tragic crash.
"It's just devastating that that little girl doesn't get to grow up and be what she wants to be," Holcomb stated.
Holcomb and Sellers explained that traffic safety is a constant concern in the area.
"I just would like to see something change with this intersection. It's a dangerous intersection," Sellers said.
There is a sidewalk on both sides of 52nd Street; however, there are no marked crosswalks or signs for pedestrians in the immediate area.
The speed limit on 52nd Street is 30 miles per hour; however, Sellers and Holcomb both pressed that drivers often ignore the speed limit.
"I cringe. When I have seen smaller kids and they're trying to get across, there's no adult with them, I've actually walked out and watched traffic for them," Sellers explained.
Natalia's family is now trying to raise money to help cover her sudden funeral.
