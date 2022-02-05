Family, friends cheer on West Bend's Courtney Rummel as she makes her Olympic debut

Courtney Rummel, the 18-year-old from West Bend, made her debut in Beijing Friday night at the 2022 Olympics.

Friends and family gathered at Delta Defense to watch their Olympian compete on the world stage.

HUGE show of support here in West Bend for 18-year-old Courtney Rummel snowboarding tonight in the Winter Olympics! While she didn’t advance on to the finals, her community was beyond proud to see her competing in Beijing @tmj4 pic.twitter.com/GQ0i64A2cC — Jessica Madhukar (@JessicaMadhukar) February 5, 2022

Delta Defense has sponsored the teen for the last four years. They say they saw something in her and knew it was only a matter of time before Rummel would compete for a gold medal.

The co-founders of the Courtney Rummel fan club are her proud parents, and they are overwhelmed with joy

"I have happy cried probably 20 times today alone," mother Kimberly Rummel said.

"She is exceeding and making it in a sport that somebody from our area really has no business making it in this," father John Rummel said. "This is a mountain sport and here she made it to the Olympics as a teenager. Regardless of where she lands, they say this is just the beginning of her snowboarding career. It doesn't matter where she ends up. I know her goal for herself is to land a run we just want her to do her best. to say that I'm proud of her does not even to describe how we feel."

As of 9:40 p.m., Rummel was in 15th place with a score of 37.18.

In her second run shortly before 11 p.m., Rummel did not make the top 12 to move into the finals. But, she will compete again on Feb. 14th.

West Bend's Courtney Rummel catches an edge and falls at the end. The Slopestyle snowboarder currently in 15th place, with a score of 37.18. #Olympics — Lance Allan (@lanceallan) February 5, 2022

