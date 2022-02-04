Wisconsin's Courtney Rummel to make Olympic debut Friday

BEIJING, CHINA — Courtney Rummel will take part in the 2022 Winter Olympics preliminary heats of slopestyle snowboarding Friday night at 9 p.m. local time.

She's all the way in Beijing making her Olympic debut, meanwhile, one local community in Wisconsin is showing their support for one of their own.

Rummel grew up in West Bend. She attended West Bend West High School for a brief time before moving to Colorado to train. However, West Bend West is still showing its support with a sign outside the building.

The high school isn't the only one showing support. Several businesses in the community have put signs in their windows that read "We support our local Olympian, Courtney Rummel."

TMJ4 News

There's also a watch party scheduled for Rummel's family at Delta Defense. One of the co-founders of the company is a close friend of the Rummel family, so Delta Defense has been a supporter of 18-year-old Rummel for the past four years.

You can watch Rummel make her Olympic debut Friday night at 9 p.m. on USA.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip