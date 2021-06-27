Family, friends call for justice for Jay Anderson Jr. 5 years after he was killed

WAUWATOSA — Family and friends called for justice for Jay Anderson Jr. Saturday in the park where he was killed 5 years ago.

In June of 2016, Anderson was inside his car at Madison Park when Wauwatosa police officer Joseph Mensah approached him. According to investigators, during their interaction Anderson dropped his hands near where a gun was found in his car — that's when Officer Mensah shot him.

Mensah was cleared of any wrongdoing, but a Milwaukee County judge recently delayed his decision on whether charges of second degree homicide should be filed against him.

Family and friends say they will never give up their fight for justice and will always honor Anderson's life.

"We passed five years ago, we just wanted to just celebrate his past and bring his memories up," said Jay Anderson Sr.

"We try to do something for Jay Day every year, just to keep his name going and to make sure people know about this case," said Anderson's mom Linda Anderson.

Officer Joseph Mensah shot and killed three people in the line of duty as a Wauwatosa police officer, and was cleared of wrongdoing in all of those cases.

He is now a Waukwesha County sheriff's deputy.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip