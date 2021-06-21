Watch
Judge delays charging decision for Joseph Mensah in fatal shooting of Jay Anderson Jr.

Family of Jay Anderson via AP
This undated photo provided by family through Motley Legal Services shows Jay Anderson. A judge will decide this week whether to charge a Wisconsin police officer who killed a man sitting in a parked car after the man's family invoked a rarely used legal process in a bid to get around prosecutors who cleared the officer. Joseph Mensah shot Jay Anderson Jr. after he discovered him sleeping in his car after hours in a park in Wauwatosa, a Milwaukee suburb, in 2016. Mensah said Anderson was reaching for a gun.
Posted at 6:09 PM, Jun 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-21 19:09:27-04

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A judge has delayed his decision on whether to charge a Wisconsin police officer who killed a man sitting in a parked car.

Joseph Mensah shot Jay Anderson Jr. in 2016. Anderson was the second of three people Mensah killed during a five-year stint with the Wauwatosa Police Department.

Wauwatosa Police Officer Joseph Mensah

Prosecutors cleared him of any criminal wrongdoing in each case. Anderson's family invoked a rarely used grand jury-like proceeding that has led to Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Glenn Yamahiro hearing witness testimony to decide whether to issue charges directly. Yamahiro was scheduled to decide on Friday but Anderson family attorney Kimberley Motley said the decision has been pushed back to July 28.

