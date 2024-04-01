Watch Now
Family devastated after mother is gunned down in Milwaukee near 18th and Hadley

Family say Lakeyshia Timmons was mother to 7 children.
A 42-year-old woman was shot and killed this morning in Milwaukee near 18th and Hadley. Her family say they are overcome with emotion and grief.
42-year-old woman killed in Milwaukee
Posted at 12:17 PM, Apr 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-01 13:17:54-04

A 42-year-old woman was shot and killed near 18th and Hadley around 7:30 a.m. Monday morning in Milwaukee.

Family tell us the woman was Lakeyshia Timmons, and that she was a mother to seven children. That family is overcome with emotions, and trying to get answers.

Lakeyshia Timmons
Family shared this photo of Lakeyshia Timmons. They say she was the victim in a Milwaukee shooting on Monday.

Police had much of the intersection of 18th and Hadley taped off Monday morning. Investigators say the shooting stemmed from an argument, but family members tell TMJ4's Mary Jo Ola that's not the case. They say they don't know exactly what happened but that the Timmons didn't bother people, and welcomed them into her home.

Lakeyshia Timmons
Lakeyshia Timmons, 42, was the victim of a fatal shooting in Milwaukee on Monday.

"I woke up to my sister calling me, saying my mama was dead on the ground," says Latanilia Timmons, Lakeyshia's daughter. "It was senseless. She had babies at home. She just came back from dropping my sisters off at school."

The Milwaukee Police Department says officers are still looking for a suspect. If you know anything, call them at 414-933-4444 or Crime Stoppers at 414-244-TIPS.

