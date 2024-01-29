Family calls for a lower speed limit after 20-year-old was killed on her way to a job interview

SUMMIT, Wis — Family and friends released balloons Sunday to remember the life of 20-year-old Brianna Gregory, who police say died in a fatal crash on State Highway 67 at Genessee Lake Road on January 5th.

Police say she was rear-ended by a 19-year-old driver and pushed into oncoming traffic where her vehicle was struck again. Two other people were hurt.

Gregory's family tells TMJ4 News that she was on her way to a job interview at the time of the crash.

"No matter what she did, she always made sure that everybody else is okay, too," said Uniqua Woodson, Gregory's cousin who is now calling for safer streets. "The intersection that she was at is very dangerous. So, our goal, while were here today to remember Brianna, its to get that changed and get that fixed. Because we don't want that to happen to nobody else."

According to Wisconsin Community Maps, which compiles Wisconsin Department of Transportation data, there was another crash at the same intersection just two days before Brianna was killed. That crash only resulted in property damage. But, Brianna's family believes that crash is proof that change is necessary.

"If we look up in the data, there's probably many more accidents that's happening here. So, this could have been preventable in my mind and in a lot of peoples minds," said Kandale Allen, a family friend.

The family said they are now calling for the 55 MPH speed limit to be lowered to 40 MPH. They are also asking Summit Police to release the crash report to Gregory's mother, which is something they say they've been asking for all month long.

"Something needs to be done. I don't know what's being done around here with this intersection," said Denise Woodson, Gregory's aunt. "Whatever turn Brianna was making, I don't think it's safe so maybe that needs to be changed."

As the community grieves, Gregory's family has a message for all drivers out on the road.

"It was important to make sure that we are wearing seatbelts. She too was wearing her seatbelt too. But make sure were not distracted while were driving too," said Uniqua Woodson.

The family has set up a GoFundMe fundraiser to help cover the funeral costs. You can donate by clicking HERE.

