Families take COVID-19 precautions while reuniting at Milwaukee Mitchell Airport

Posted at 10:10 PM, Dec 23, 2021
MILWAUKEE — Families reunited at Mitchell International Airport Thursday, including some who have not seen each other for more than a year due to COVID-19 restrictions.

It has been 2 years since Monica Krack has seen her daughter Theresa.

“She hasn’t been able to come home and I haven’t been able to go out there, it’s been really hard” said Monica.

Like many families, the Krack’s are taking extra precautions this holiday with the Omicron variant of COVID-19 spreading rapidly.

“We’re taking all the necessary precautions; shots, booster shots, masks, rapid testing, all of that stuff,” Monica said.

The Wellens family is also doing what they can to avoid the spread of COVID.

“In our family, we are all vaccinated so we aren’t so worried, and I think almost all of us have boosters. We’re feeling safe and secure” said Scott Wellens.

