WALWORTH COUNTY — There is something magical about experiencing Christmas through the eyes of a child.

For 7-year-old Amelia May and her 4-year-old sister Millie, the Christmas Festival at the Lake Geneva Santa Cruise is a Christmas wonderland. The Santa Cruise has become a family tradition for Sarah Rousseau and her two daughters.

"They love seeing the lights out on the lake and also really enjoy pulling up to Santa's hideaway," said Sarah.

"Today is the best Christmas ever—yeah because I’m with all of you guys," said Amelia May.

Watch: Set sail on Lake Geneva to meet Santa Claus at his hideaway.

Families set sail on a magical cruise on Lake Geneva to see Santa

Amelia May said one of her favorite parts from visiting last year was hearing Santa say she was on the nice list.

"Then Santa started talking, saying all the people on the nice list and the naughty list," said Amelia May.

But before the kids got to see Santa, they were able to write him letters with their Christmas wishes.

"I’m gonna tell him that I want presents," said Millie.

"I want a trampoline so I can do backflips," said Amelia May.

As the excitement builds, it's time for the kids to board the boat. The cruise takes families around the lake, passing by giant Christmas displays.

TMJ4 LAKE GENEVA SANTA CRUISE



While the kids and families sing Christmas carols on the boat, up top, Captain Jason Hecksel is hard at work operating the vessel. He said navigating a boat at night and in the winter can be a challenge, but Jason says it’s something the crews prepare for.

"It’s a lot of training that goes into this. We have a great safety team, a great crew, and our company puts us in a good position to keep everyone safe and make everyone happy," said Jason.

This is Jason’s sixth season with the Lake Geneva Santa Cruise, and he said the best part of his job is seeing the kids happy.

"That’s what we’re here for. There’s nothing better than a kid’s smile around Christmas time, and we see a lot of them tonight," said Jason.

About halfway through the cruise, the kids were ecstatic as the boat finally arrived at Santa’s Secret Hideaway. It’s where the children eagerly awaited to see if they made the nice list.

And if you’re wondering why Santa has a hideaway on Geneva Lake, it’s a little-known local secret.

"He does spend a lot of time here in Lake Geneva but, shhh, don't tell anyone," said Jason.

The Lake Geneva Santa Cruise has multiple cruise options throughout the week. To view them, click here.

An Adults-Only Santa Cruises sets sail every Saturday at 8:30 p.m.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error