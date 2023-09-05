Families react as students attend hot first day at Milwaukee Public Schools

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Public Schools celebrated the traditional first day of school Tuesday despite administrators' decision to dismiss students early due to extreme heat.

Cheers and excitement filled the air at Maryland Avenue Montessori where the district hosted a red carpet welcome.

However, this year the first day of class was shortened due to the forecast. School leaders also canceled after-school activities. A majority of MPS buildings are not fully equipped with air conditioning.

"It's very difficult to make the adjustment, but the idea we all work together as a great team and we pool together what needs to be done for the safety of our students, staff, and our community," said Superintendent Keith Posley.

"Not the end of the word. It's important everyone is as safe as possible. I understand that," parent Megan Kowalik said.

Kowalik's children attend two MPS schools.

After several years in the district, Kowalik explained that these recent changes because of heat are rare.

"I was surprised, but also I understand. Golda (Golda Meir School) has got five floors and it's very hot up on those five floors and no air conditioning. My other kiddo's school is Maryland Avenue and once again with four floors and no air conditioning it could be very hot," Kowalik said.

"We have an appointment so it kind of works out, but it's a little inconvenient for people that have to work and stuff like that," parent Donald Smith said.

Smith's kids were eager to go back to Gaenslen School in Riverwest. He thinks the district made the right call.

"It's cool outside, but inside my home, it's pretty warm so I can imagine school without air conditioning," Smith said.

