Families of reckless driving victims call for solutions from city, state officials

MILWAUKEE — Grieving families of reckless driving victims gathered outside Milwaukee City Hall on Thursday to speak out about the issue.

Reckless driving is familiar with many Milwaukee residents.

“At this point, I have one sibling left. One. I have to worry every day. Is she going to get hit next,” said Mariah Johnson, who lost a sibling in a reckless driving crash.

More than a dozen families called for change and action behind words when it comes to curbing reckless driving.

“People are dying. People are getting hurt out here," said activist Tracey Dent.

Dent, who shared a list of suggestions for the city, says the public gave the input.

“Towing the car. Without the plates,” Dent listed. “Having the cameras that snap pictures of people running the red lights. Driver’s licenses. Driver’s education.”

TMJ4 News asked two members of Wisconsin’s legislature, David Bowen of Milwaukee and Jessie Rodriguez of Oak Creek, a Democrat and a Republican, to see where members of the Assembly can meet in the middle.

“Where would state Republicans be willing to meet Democrats at the state and city level to get this under control?” TMJ4’s Tony Atkins asked.

“I think it’s important for them to tell us what they need, and it’s going to be important for us to consider how that applies to the rest of the state as well,” Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez said city leaders must also work to find ways within their means to deal with the problem.

As a state leader with power to help change laws, Rodriguez says she is also willing to hear from those in the political opposition.

Bowen said he is also willing to talk.

“I hope that she means what she says, and my office will reach out tomorrow,” he said.

Bowen hopes a conversation can somehow lead to a bi-partisan effort in Madison to help drivers in the city and across Wisconsin.

“All of our communities are connected, whether we like to admit it or not,” he said.

In the meantime, families outside city hall are hopeful both city and state leaders prioritize solutions, so no one else feels their pain.

