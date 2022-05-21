Families head to Red Arrow Park for Big Truck Day with firefighters, city employees

MILWAUKEE — Watch Sarah McGrew's story about this event on Saturday at 10 p.m.

Kids and families were at Red Arrow Park on Saturday for Big Truck Day with City of Milwaukee officials and employees.

At the event, kids could get a close-up look at Milwaukee's city equipment and occupations. The Milwaukee Department of Public Works and Milwaukee Fire Department were there along with a fleet of vehicles and equipment.

Kids were able to sit in the cab of fire trucks and learn more about the equipment through demonstrations from current city employees.

Families at the event could also take part in free activities, provided by the park, such as coloring books, face painting, bubble art, and a basketball free-throw contest.

The Milwaukee Public Library held a book sale where kids could stock up on summer reads, and food trucks were there with lunch and ice cream for the families.

The event ran from noon until 2 p.m. with Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson and Milwaukee Fire Chief Aaron Lipski also in attendance.

