Families brace for pause in FoodShare funding come November, communities prepare

Families across Wisconsin are bracing for a potential pause in FoodShare benefits starting in November as the government shutdown continues.

"I have no issue with going to food pantries to get help, so that's what I've already started to do," Kianna Reed told TMJ4.

"Trying to make smaller portions," said Amber Silvers.

Silvers and Reed are mothers trying to carefully balance extremely tight budgets while feeding their families. Both are worried about the delay in FoodShare funding now that November is less than a week away.

"I need them (lawmakers) to get it together. It is real people out here in this world who need these benefits. This is not a game," Reed stressed.

TMJ4 Kianna Reed is worried about the government shutdown's impact on FoodShare funding next month. She has two children and works two jobs as a caregiver.

Both Reed and Silvers work and each has two children.

Silvers' youngest child is 3-year-old Meena.

"Definitely a struggle for sure, considering I am a single mom. It's not like I have my significant other to help me out," Silvers explained.

TMJ4 Amber Silvers tells TMJ4 that she is serving her family smaller portions during meals to try and make their food last longer in light of FoodShare funding delays next month.

Racine County Human Services and the United Way of Racine County are among those working proactively on a community response.

"We have around 29,000 individuals who are on FoodShare in our community. So, if this were to be a pause, we need to figure out a way that we are helping to bring food into our underserved," said Hope Otto, director of Health and Human Services for Racine County.

Their focus is on ensuring that existing resources, such as food banks and pantries, are being utilized effectively, building capacity to meet demand, and reaching people where they are.

Coordinators are balancing the timing of their response. They do not want to respond too quickly in case the need does not pan out to be a major emergency, but they want to be prepared. Otto says they are working with local businesses to hold food drives.

"It is virtually impossible for the county and United Way to help fill the gap," said Ali Haigh, president and CEO of the United Way of Racine County. "Financial investments are very much needed, but also give of your time."

Late last week, the federal government announced that individual who use FoodShare may use any benefits currently on their QUEST card in November. They will not be removed.

"If your family and friends you know they're struggling, help. Everyone needs help," Reed said.

The United Way of Racine County has a website with resources for people who need assistance or want to help.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error