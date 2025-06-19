MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee's 54th Juneteenth celebration brings another year for families to make new memories.

The event, organized by Northcott Neighborhood House, is one of the longest-running Juneteenth events in the country.

From the lineup to the sidelines, joy packed the parade route.

Dancers, musicians and community organizations filled the route waving and cheering at the crowd.

"It's an amazing feeling when we think about what everyone is here to celebrate," Kitonga Alexander told TMJ4.

Many in the community describe the yearly event as a reunion.

Annie Evans explained that the city's celebration was part of her childhood. She is grateful to be back.

Watch: Families and vendors share pride in Milwaukee's 54th Juneteenth Celebration

Milwaukee holds 54th annual Juneteenth Celebration

"We come out. We celebrate being free. We got to eat a lot of different, ethnic food. You get to see the parade. It's a beautiful day to get out, relax and enjoy life being free," Evans said.

The food is a big draw. This is the third year that Pit Boyz BBQ joined vendors for Juneteenth.

However, owners Warren and Darcia White have enjoyed the festivities for years. They say their family worked hard to prepare for the big day.

"We want them to taste the love and the food. There's a lot of love that goes into the food, a lot of labor," Warren stated.

"The bar is set high. People want something exceptional I think mediocre is just not going to cut it," Darcia said. "It’s an amazing atmosphere. The vibe is just through the roof. It’s so great to be immersed in the culture seeing everyone come out."

This is the 14th year for Dominic Moab's Sage and Shea African Store at Juneteenth. While he was born in Ghana he feels connected to the meaning behind the celebration and the people in Milwaukee.

"Milwaukee has the best Juneteenth in the nation. That's why I choose it here. They have it everywhere, but Milwaukee has the best, a lot of nice people," Moab said.

