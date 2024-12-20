Fallen Green Bay firefighter honored with promotion he previously declined

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Memorial services for Green Bay firefighter Tyler Kreiter were held Thursday at Celebration Church.



Green Bay Metro Fire Department honored Kreiter at the funeral with a promotion to lieutenant, and customary procession

Lieutenant Kreiter officially died in the line of duty, passing away from cancer last week at the age of 43

GBMFD officials said Kreiter originally turned down the promotion, believing it would be best for the department if he did not take it

Lieutenant Kreiter is survived by his wife and three children

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

"Humble," chaplain Bob Wetzler said. "To be able to turn down a promotion, even though he earned it."

At his funeral Thursday, fire officials from around northeast Wisconsin witnessed Kreiter earning a new helmet.

"It is my absolute honor to proudly promote Tyler to his rightful position to the rank of lieutenant paramedic on the Green Bay Metro Fire Department," GBMFD Chief Matthew Knott said.

Lieutenant Kreiter served in light duty at Station 6 in Green Bay for the three years he battled cancer.

"Up until his final days, he was showing up for work every day, even on his bad days," Lt. Shauna Walesh, the department's public information officer, said. "And that is a true inspiration to all of us."

"He was like a light at times in a dark room," Wetzler said. "And when you were around Tyler, you felt different. You felt better.

Kreiter is survived by his wife and three children.

At Thursday's procession, he took one final ride in a Green Bay fire engine.

Brown County dispatch left one final message for Kreiter at the funeral:

"Having heard no response from Lieutenant Kreiter, we know that Tyler has responded to his last call on Earth, and that the fire department in Heaven has a new responder. [...] Lieutenant Kreiter, you are now clear of duty. We thank you for your service, and your dedication, and for your ultimate sacrifice. Rest in peace, brother, and go with God. We will take it from here."

Tyler's final destination Thursday was Proko Wall Funeral Home in Green Bay, but his spirit and kindness is remembered in the fire department and his family.