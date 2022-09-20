Fall foliage in Wisconsin: Map shows peak color times

One of the best times of year is about to arrive: fall colors in Wisconsin!

To get us ready for the spectacular views, Travel Wisconsin released its "Wisconsin Fall Color" Report. The report shows the estimated week when peak fall colors arrive in each county in the state.

For instance in Milwaukee County, the report estimates peak colors arrive in the third week of October. The percentage of fall colors is currently at zero, which makes sense as the summer colors are sticking around here.

However, if you click on Winnebago County, where Oshkosh is located, the fall foliage is listed at 30 percent with an estimated peak foliage starting in the fourth week of October.

Visit Wisconsin's website. Visit Wisconsin's fall foliage map.

You can also click to see more details and get a summary. This is the one for Winnebago County: "Oshkosh and the Winnebago County area are picture-perfect in the fall. Dramatic autumn colors create a beautiful backdrop for enjoying the shops, natural attractions and historical venues of this picturesque city on Lake Winnebago. Popular spots to see fall colors include Terrell's Island, Waukau Creek, Menominee Park and Asylum Point."

The report also suggests events, things to do, dining and places to stay in that county.

Travel Wisconsin hosts more tools, trip ideas, a fall foliage photo gallery and an app that helps you find "selfie stands". Check it all out on their website.

