Fair Fun Pass: Wisconsin State Fair announces new 11-day pass for 2023

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — The Wisconsin State Fair has announced a new 11-day pass called the Fair Fun Pass.

According to a news release from the fair, the new pass is on sale now and allows admission to the State Fair on all 11 days.

It also includes one free exclusive 2023 Super Fan lanyard, a free exclusive 2023 Super Fan sticker, and of course, endless memories.

Each pass is $99, and they are only available through the holiday season. It's only available in limited quantities, while supplies last.

The Fair Fun Pass is not the only holiday deal for the state fair though. Right now, you can purchase $12 admission tickets, which is $6 cheaper. There's also the $50 Elf Pack which includes four admission tickets and a cream puff 3-pack voucher.

Other holiday deals are below:

$100 Santa’s Sack — includes six fair admission tickets, a Cream Puff 6-Pack voucher, a SpinCity Ride & Game, 50-Ticket Pack voucher, and a State Fair Bargain Book voucher

$22 Cream Puff 6-Pack vouchers

$30 SpinCity Ride & Game 50-Ticket Pack vouchers | Holiday Exclusive Deal

$5 State Fair Bargain Book vouchers

2022 State Fair Ornament, benefitting the Wisconsin State Fair Park Foundation – collectible Wisconsin State Fair Cream Puff ornament



All of the holiday deals are available online through the end of the year. You can also head to the Wisconsin State Fair ticket office which is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

