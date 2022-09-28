Faculty stands with Marquette students during protest over lack of resources for students of color

MILWAUKEE — Faculty stood by students at Marquette University during a protest over the lack of resources available to students of color on Wednesday.

The protest comes after the fall convocation was canceled last month after a similar protest took over the event.

"This is not just a moment where we come and advocate, this is something we've been advocating for the moment we were born," Emily Chavez, a senior at Marquette University, said. "People will always see us as the others and it's not fair that we're being diminished when we have the voices. We are leaders. These are leaders."

Marquette released a statement saying the university recognizes the frustrations the students have and hope to have conversations about making the school better.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip