Factors to consider to avoid work zone-related crashes this fall

MILWAUKEE — Across the state, Wisconsin averages about 2,488 work-zone crashes each year. In 2021 there were 2,186 crashes and based on preliminary data as of Oct. 2, there have been more than 1,502 work zone crashes - each one endangering the lives of workers and other drivers.

In August of this year, a wrong-way driver traveling out of the interstate - allegedly intoxicated - crashed in a construction zone, shutting down the north and southbound lanes of I-43 near Capitol Drive. A few months later another driver crashed her vehicle in the same area.

Michael Pyritz with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said the main causes for those crashes were speeding, tailgating, distracted driving and impaired driving.

"There’s workers out there, they wanna go home to their families," said Pyritz.

Pyritz said when traveling out on the interstate during this time, there are also other things to consider like reducing daylight and traffic pattern changes in construction zones.

"At this time of year it’s not uncommon for there to be shifts within the construction zone," said Pyritz.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip