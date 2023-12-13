Extra-large goldfish from home aquariums popping up all over the Great Lakes

In Today's Talker — Giant goldfish have been popping up all over the Great Lakes.

A professor in Canada says there might be millions of goldfish in the Great Lakes, which grow to a bigger size when they're in a bigger environment. Experts say if these extra large versions look like the pet version — that's because they are. The fish end up in the lakes when owners either dump them there or flush them down the toilet.

So far, there haven't been any reports of goldfish in Lake Michigan.

Watch the full Today's Talker above.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip