MILWAUKEE — There was an explosion that happened inside a home at the corner of North 18th Street and Keefe Avenue in Milwaukee around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Milwaukee police said.

A 28-year-old man has serious injuries after the explosion and subsequent fire. He has been transported to a hospital and is in stable condition.

Police said they believe fireworks might have been the cause of the explosion; however, they are still investigating the matter.

