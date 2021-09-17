Explore a Milwaukee neighborhood with a fun scavenger hunt

MILWAUKEE — Let the games begin! Head to the Near West Side neighborhood in Milwaukee for a fun scavenger hunt while exploring landmarks, historic sites and a few hidden gems.

The Near West Side takes up a large area. It encompasses the Marquette University campus and stretches to the Harley Davidson offices.

The scavenger hunt is hosted by Near West Side Partners, a non-profit designed to promote and advocate for the neighborhood. The goal of the scavenger hunt is to get people to explore the neighborhood and support the local businesses.

“Specifically, the Near West Side on every single corner, every single block, there’s history. There's culture. There's great assets. We want people to check that out,” Keith Stanley, the executive director of Near West Side Partners, said.

To play, download the Goose Hunt app to your phone, then search for Near West Side, and once you've done that you can begin the scavenger hunt. Once you arrive at the building or landmark, take a picture or mark your location to verify you made it. At the end, those who went to the most places will win Near West Side swag and restaurant gift cards.

“Get out and still enjoy the assets, the sights and sounds of the Near West Side, and the smells. But also be able to do it without having to fear with having to be around a lot of people," Stanley said.

The scavenger hunt lasts from Sept. 17 at noon to Sept, 18 at 6 p.m. There will also be a movie screening of Tom and Jerry from 5 - 9 p.m. at Merrill Park, 435 N. 35th St.

