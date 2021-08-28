Watch
Experts warn of dangers from breach of voter system software

John Bazemore/AP
FILE- In this Sept. 16, 2019 file photo, Scott Tucker demonstrates the Dominion Voting system Georgia will use in Atlanta. Republican efforts to question the results of the 2020 election have led to two significant breaches of voting software that have alarmed election security experts who say they have increased the risk to elections in jurisdictions that use the equipment. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)
ATLANTA — Republican efforts questioning the outcome of the 2020 presidential race have led to voting system breaches that election security experts say pose a heightened risk to future elections.

Copies of Dominion Voting Systems software used to manage elections were distributed at an event this month in South Dakota organized by MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell.

He's an ally of former President Donald Trump who's spread conspiracy theories about last year’s election.

The software does everything from designing ballots to configuring voting machines and tallying results. Security expert say the software copies are like blueprints that can expose vulnerabilities in the system.

