Experts share safety tips at Cybersecurity Summit of Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Inside the minds of computers can be a very confusing place to be. You may often ask what's really going on beyond the twisted cords and flashing lights. And if you do ask those questions, you're not alone.

Nearly 200 people gathered at the Milwaukee School of Engineering for the Cybersecurity Summit in Milwaukee to talk all things cybersecurity. Experts there said many answers to those questions are always changing.

"Everyday is different," said Walter Schillinger, MSOE Professor. "This is one of the most evolving fields. Computing is always moving forward but cybersecurity is moving as even light speed beyond computing.”

Tina Chang is the CEO of SysLogis, a Wisconsin-based IT Firm and she said it's important to engage in meaningful dialogue, learn and ultimately reduce the impact of cyberattacks.

Cybersecurity Ventures states a business fell victim to ransomware attacks every 11 seconds in 2021, up from every 14 seconds in 2019. According to Acronis, global ransomware damages are estimated to exceed $30 billion this year.

"You don’t become a cybersecurity expert overnight and so learning from experiences, talking to others," said Chang. "Even industry professionals sharing information across with each other is so important to make sure that we stay safe."

Tackling the complex challenges of a safe digital world isn't easy and it's why this summit wasn't only open to cybersecurity professionals, it was also open to students at MSOE.

Cyber Seek shows there are nearly 700,000 unfilled cybersecurity positions in the United States.

"As students we need them to be prepared so that they are going out into the world ready to work in the cyber fields and know what they’re up against," said Schillinger. "Professionals can offer a lot to our students, a lot of mentorship and guidance to see where their careers might take them in the cybersecurity world."

As far as what you can do at home, Chang says you have a lot of options and no, you don't have to be a cybersecurity expert.

"We should really make sure that we are protecting out WiFi networks," said Chang. "We should take a closer look, as consumers, at the products that we’re bringing into our homes. Making sure that those products are secure and following secure policies. Not letting open doors and open windows exist in our homes like we would traditionally in a physical environment."

