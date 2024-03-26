Experts prepare for cyber security threats ahead of RNC.

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — We're less than four months away from the Republican National Convention here in Milwaukee. Experts said the level of security for an event like this is equivalent to a Presidential Inauguration or State of the Union Address.

For the last year, law enforcement agencies across the country have been preparing for the RNC.

"The Department of Homeland Security, the U.S. Secret Service, the FBI both nationally and the Milwaukee office," Andy Bochman said.

Bochma's a grid strategist with Idaho National Laboratory, a company that focuses on national security.

The big guys are simultaneously working alongside local fire, police and even energy companies, not just to prevent crime on the ground, but to protect our city's infrastructure when it comes to cyber security.

"Our hope is that we work really hard in the 18 months leading up to July, so that we have a very boring week on our emergency preparedness public safety mission and everything goes without a hitch," Protective Security Advisor, John Busch, explained.

Busch, who's a cyber security expert, and Bochman, a national security expert, talked with dozens of Milwaukee Rotary Club members Tuesday on what to expect when it comes to cyber security preparedness ahead of the RNC.

"What we're really geared up for is nation state level activity, and these would be folks that would be targeting critical infrastructure and those are things like electricity, and natural gas, communications, water treatment," Bochman said.

Bochman said cyber security attacks could be the bigger threat since the person behind the attack could be anywhere and not physically in Milwaukee. Experts said local businesses should be prepared too.

"Every organization that is dependent on technology...I'm trying to make sure they do have a plan b. A plan b for when they lose confidence and when they realize they're no longer fully in charge or their digital systems, their data, and their networking stuff," Bochman explained.

Every day people living in the city of Milwaukee should also prepare.

Next month, security experts are holding two public listening sessions where you can ask questions.

The sessions are happening on April 11th at the Baird Center, 400 W. Wisconsin Ave. One at 10 a.m. for business owners and operators who fall in or near the security zone.

Another one will be at 6 p.m. for people who live nearby.

