Expert from Marquette explains why the U.S. is fascinated with the Royal Family

MILWAUKEE — There are a few people who have traveled, seen, and touched as many lives as the late Queen Elizabeth II.

She has been a staple in the monarchy with one of the longest reigns in modern history. Her loss hits home with an entire nation overseas, but also right here in the United States.

Marquette Administrator Steve Frieder says there is a reason the U.S. has such a fascination with the Royal Family.

"I think it's always interesting because we don't have people that are separate from or above politics with the queen and her family," Frieder explains. "She is above politics and could be a neutral and unifying force and her whole life was based on serving her people and being of service to her people."

Louis Bennett is a U.K. native but has lived in the U.S. for years now as a coach for Marquette University's men's soccer team. He says his heart is with his homeland.

"For not having hardly anything in common except for being born in the same country, we feel really connected with the Royal Family and she's been a major part of that," Bennett shared.

Frieder spoke to people he knows in England and Australia on Thursday who compare losing the queen to losing a great grandmother. He says the next 10 days or so in England will be filled with ceremonies and remembrances as they transition to a new monarch.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip