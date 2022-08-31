Watch Now
'Exercise caution': MCSO responds to two crashes on I-41, nine vehicles involved

One lane remains open but the sheriff's office said there's a "serious backup."
Posted at 7:05 AM, Aug 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-31 08:05:17-04

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office is warning drivers to be cautious following two crashes on I-41.

Two of three lanes are closed on northbound I-41 at Center Street after nine vehicles were involved in two crashes Wednesday morning.

The sheriff's office did not share many details but said one person has non-life-threatening injuries.

While one lane remains open, MCSO said there's still a "serious backup" on the interstate.

