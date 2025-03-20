EXCLUSIVE: Video shows MPS K5 student forced to smoke a vape in school bathroom

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — A video taken late last week showing a K5 student being forced to vape in a school bathroom has been circling throughout Wisconsin Conservatory of Lifelong Learning (WCLL) school, according to parents.

TMJ4 News first found out about this story after a teacher at WCLL reached out to Reporter Jenna Rae. Rae then got connected with the child's mother who talked exclusively with TMJ4.

"My daughter told me, and then my niece had said there's a video, and I was like 'get the video'," the mother said.

The mother wants to remain anonymous for fear of retaliation.

"By kids, parents, the world we live in right now. It's just not safe at all, and I'm not trying to put my kids in no type of harm way," she explained.

Since last week, this mom said she's been to WCLL and Milwaukee Public School's central office, trying to get answers.

"Why was my son in the bathroom unattended. He don't know better, and to add on top of that, he's special ed, on top of it, so he doesn't really know what's what. I feel like he should've had someone with him at all times," she added.

Watch: Video shows MPS K5 student forced to smoke a vape in school bathroom

TMJ4 asked MPS about this and asked if the kids responsible were being disciplined.

Here's the statement a spokesperson from the district sent us:

“MPS takes student health and safety very seriously. We were concerned by what we saw in this video when it was reported to us earlier this week. We are taking all appropriate steps to ensure this incident is addressed according to our policies and procedures for everyone involved. We are also actively reviewing this incident to see what lessons can be learned to prevent it from happening again.”

Mom told us she's losing faith and trust in the school and the district.

"When I let my kids walk in that door, ain't no telling what's gonna happen to them. They not safe, I don't have no type of peace of mind when they at school. It's like a win, lose situation," she said.

Over the last year, Rae has investigated several stories within MPS, and it's because viewers have reached out to her. If you have something you want Rae to look into, email her at Jenna.Rae@tmj4.com.

